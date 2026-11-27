Sri Lanka Customs officers foiled a brazen cigarette smuggling attempt at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on Wednesday (27), intercepting three Sri Lankan passengers who allegedly tried to bring in a large haul of foreign cigarettes valued at over Rs. 7 million.

The Discovery

The trio, aged between 23 and 32 and reportedly employed in the business sector, had arrived aboard flight AK45 at approximately 11.15 a.m. Alert Customs officers stopped the passengers at the arrival green channel, where a subsequent inspection of their luggage revealed the concealed contraband.

Spread across three pieces of luggage, officers uncovered 235 cartons containing a total of 47,000 foreign cigarettes. The consignment was assessed at an approximate value of Rs. 7.05 million.

Penalties Imposed

Following a formal inquiry, Customs authorities ordered the forfeiture of the entire cigarette haul. In addition, financial penalties totalling Rs. 175,000 were imposed on those responsible.

The incident serves as a fresh reminder of the vigilance maintained by Sri Lanka Customs at the country's main international gateway, as authorities continue efforts to curb the illegal importation of goods through the airport's arrival terminals.

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