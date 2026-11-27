Mannar Police have arrested a 21-year-old Tamil youth from Selvanagar, identified as Ragan, in connection with the alleged possession of items associated with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), including a photograph of the LTTE leader, an LTTE flag, and an LTTE uniform.

Court Appearance and Remand

Following his arrest, Ragan was produced before the Mannar Magistrate's Court, which remanded him in custody until December 12. The court was reportedly unable to grant bail in the matter, as the case falls under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), No. 48 of 1979 — legislation that significantly restricts the powers of Magistrates' Courts to release suspects on bail.

Bail Process Could Take Months

Ragan's legal counsel has raised serious concerns about the prolonged detention his client may face. Under the PTA framework, bail applications must be pursued through the Court of Appeal in Colombo — a process that his lawyer warned could take several months to conclude.

The case has drawn fresh attention to the continued application of the PTA in circumstances linked to Tamil remembrance, with rights advocates long arguing that the colonial-era counterterrorism law disproportionately affects Tamil communities in the country's north and east.

The Prevention of Terrorism Act has faced sustained criticism from local civil society groups and international human rights organisations, who have repeatedly called for its repeal or substantial reform.