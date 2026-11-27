Sri Lanka's schools are scheduled to close on December 4, with students and teachers set to return on January 4, according to official announcements.

The closure marks the beginning of the year-end school vacation period, giving students across the island an extended break before the new academic term begins in the new year.

Parents and guardians are advised to take note of the dates to plan accordingly, as the break spans the festive season including Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The reopening on January 4 signals the commencement of the new school term, with educational institutions expected to resume normal academic activities from that date.

Authorities have urged schools to communicate the schedule clearly to students and parents ahead of the closure date to avoid any confusion during the holiday period.