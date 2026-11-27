Mumbai Indians have officially confirmed the reappointment of Rohit Sharma as captain of the franchise, with the cricketing great set to lead the five-time champions into the 2027 Indian Premier League season.

The announcement, made on Friday, marks a significant return to leadership for the 39-year-old former India skipper, who previously steered Mumbai Indians to an unmatched five IPL titles — in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 — cementing his place as the most decorated captain in the tournament's history.

A Change at the Top

Sharma's return comes three years after he was replaced by Hardik Pandya ahead of the 2024 season. Pandya has since departed the franchise following a trade deal involving Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, who moves to Mumbai Indians as part of the arrangement, paving the way for Pandya to join Punjab Kings.

With the captaincy now firmly back in Sharma's hands, Mumbai Indians will be looking to end a seven-year wait for silverware, having last lifted the IPL trophy back in 2020.

A Familiar Leader Returns

Few figures in the IPL carry the weight of legacy that Rohit Sharma does. His five title victories with Mumbai Indians are unrivalled, and his reappointment signals the franchise's intent to draw on that proven leadership experience as they mount a fresh title challenge.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka and the wider region will be watching closely as one of the sport's most celebrated captains steps back into the role that defined his franchise legacy.

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