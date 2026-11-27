Landowners from Valikamam North staged their 32nd consecutive weekly protest on Friday morning, gathering outside the Sri Lankan Army's "Commando" bungalow in a sustained campaign demanding the return of land they were forced to abandon more than 36 years ago.

Decades of Displacement

The protesters hail from four Grama Niladhari divisions in Valikamam North — J/248, J/251, J/246 and J/255 — all of which were vacated when residents were displaced from their homes in June 1990. The area was subsequently declared a high security zone, a designation that remains in force seventeen years after the end of the armed conflict.

Banners at the demonstration carried pointed messages, including: "Do not steal our land by giving false reasons of development and high security zone." Other placards questioned whether the residents were destined to live as refugees even after 36 years, and demanded answers about the fate of a temple at Palaly that once stood on their land.

Broken Deadlines and Empty Promises

The government had assured the landowners on more than one occasion that the land would be released — first by April, and then by the end of September. Both deadlines passed without action. At a Jaffna District Coordinating Committee meeting held on 14 October, Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar indicated that the government required a further two to three months.

The National People's Power had secured Tamil votes in Jaffna partly on the promise that "people's land belongs to the people." The landowners say that despite months of weekly protests, they have received no meaningful response from the government. They have also rejected proposals to acquire their land for the expansion of Palaly airport.

Resolve Hardened by Hardship

The determination of the protesters has only grown over time. At their 27th week of protest, held in heavy rain, residents made clear they were no longer prepared to accept assurances without concrete action.

"We have lost our own land and been forced to endure these hardships. Why should we continue to suffer?"

Their struggle has not been without risk. Landowners were assaulted and dispersed during an earlier protest that took place ahead of a visit to Jaffna by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Myliddy landowners describe their campaign as a moral struggle to reclaim what rightfully belongs to them. Their case is far from isolated — thousands of acres across the North-East of Sri Lanka continue to remain under Sri Lankan military occupation.

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