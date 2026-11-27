A 75-year-old retired Sri Lankan Army soldier has been arrested in Panaduwa after Special Task Force (STF) personnel seized an illegal T-56 assault rifle and several rounds of ammunition from his possession, according to IBC Tamil. The operation was carried out on the 27th of this month following a tip-off received by the STF.

The suspect, a resident of the Pingwatte area of Panaduwa, was apprehended after STF officers cordoned off and searched a property located along the Galle Road in Panaduwa, within the jurisdiction of the Pingwatte police division.

Items Seized During the Raid

During the search operation, officers recovered a range of items from the suspect, including:

One illegal T-56 model assault rifle

One magazine

13 live rounds of ammunition

11 training rounds

One iron sword

One mobile phone

Links to Organised Crime Alleged

The arrested suspect is reported to be a close associate of a figure identified as Hadathura Thamith Darshana Silva, also known as "Pingwatte Podi Suthuwa," who is said to be connected to organised criminal activity in the Pingwatte area.

Reports further indicate that the suspect also maintained close ties with an individual named Nadheeka, who was recently killed in a shooting incident.

Investigation Ongoing

The suspect and all seized items have been handed over to the Pingwatte Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings. Police are continuing to conduct further inquiries in connection with the incident.

Related Video