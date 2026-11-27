A man has staged a one-person protest by climbing a telecommunications signal tower located near the Thirapane Police Station, according to IBC Tamil. The individual reportedly scaled the tower to press a personal grievance, refusing to come down despite repeated appeals from police officers and local residents.

Thirapane Police confirmed that the protest stems from a personal matter, though no further details regarding the nature of the grievance have been disclosed. Authorities and community members have made multiple attempts to persuade the man to descend safely, but he has thus far not complied.

Police officers on the scene continue to work toward bringing the situation to a peaceful conclusion, with efforts focused on ensuring that the man is brought down without harm, according to the report.

Efforts to Resolve the Standoff Continue

Despite the sustained intervention of both law enforcement and local residents, the individual has remained on the tower, prolonging what has become a tense standoff. Authorities have not indicated whether any formal negotiations are under way, but efforts to safely retrieve him are reported to be ongoing.

No injuries have been reported so far, and police are continuing their efforts to resolve the situation without incident.

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