A solemn Buddhist religious ceremony was held in Badulla on November 26 to honour the memory of those who perished in Cyclone Ditwah, marking one year since the devastating disaster struck the region.

The commemoration took place at the historic Muthiyangana Raja Maha Viharaya, with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya presiding over the event as chief patron. Buddhist clergy, government officials and members of the local community gathered together to pay their respects at the revered temple.

Postage Stamp Issued to Honour the Occasion

As part of the first anniversary observances, a special commemorative postage stamp was unveiled to mark the significance of the occasion and preserve the memory of the cyclone's impact.

Religious Observances Continue Through the Night

The daytime ceremony gave way to a continuous overnight Pirith chanting programme, a traditional Buddhist ritual performed to invoke blessings and merit for the departed. The religious observances were set to conclude the following morning with an almsgiving for 100 Buddhist monks, underscoring the depth of respect accorded to those who lost their lives in the disaster.

The event reflects the government's commitment to remembering communities affected by natural calamities and ensuring that the victims of Cyclone Ditwah are not forgotten.

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