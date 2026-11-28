A suspect has been taken into custody in Anuradhapura after allegedly being found in possession of two leopard teeth believed to have been intended for illegal sale, wildlife authorities confirmed on Friday (27).

The arrest was carried out in the Kudapaladikulam Junction area by wildlife officers from the Ritigala and Anuradhapura divisions, acting on intelligence provided by the Sri Lanka Air Force Intelligence Unit.

The Sri Lankan leopard is among the most strictly protected wildlife species in the country under existing wildlife legislation, making the possession and trade of any part of the animal a serious criminal offence.

Court Appearance Scheduled

The suspect, along with the seized leopard teeth, is expected to be produced before the Anuradhapura Magistrate's Court on November 28, where formal proceedings are set to commence.

The operation highlights the continued collaboration between wildlife authorities and military intelligence units in the effort to crack down on illegal wildlife trafficking, which remains a persistent threat to Sri Lanka's biodiversity and protected species.