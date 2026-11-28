The National Building Research Institute (NBRI) has issued a landslide early warning covering multiple districts across Sri Lanka, in effect from 9.00 p.m. on November 27 through to 9.00 p.m. on November 28.

Warning Levels and Affected Areas

A Level 1 (Yellow) warning has been placed over parts of seven districts, signalling elevated risk for communities in those areas. The districts under this advisory are:

Badulla

Kalutara

Kandy

Kegalle

Matale

Nuwara Eliya

Ratnapura

A more serious Level 2 (Amber) warning has been issued for specific localities considered at higher risk. These include Udadumbara in the Kandy District, and Walapane, Nildandahinna and Hanguranketha in the Nuwara Eliya District.

No Level 3 (Red) evacuation warning has been declared under the current update.

Basis for the Warnings

The NBRI stated that the warnings were determined based on an assessment of cumulative rainfall and prevailing weather forecasts. The institute cautioned that sustained rainfall could heighten the likelihood of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cut slope failures and ground subsidence across the identified zones.

Advice to Residents

People living in landslide-prone areas are urged to remain alert and be ready to relocate to safer ground should heavy rain continue. The NBRI has also highlighted a number of warning signs that residents should watch for, including:

Cracks appearing in the ground or in buildings

Trees or posts beginning to lean

Noticeable changes in water flow

The sudden appearance or disappearance of springs

Residents in affected areas are advised not to wait until conditions worsen — early action and prompt movement to safer locations could be life-saving.

The public is encouraged to stay updated through official channels and to heed any further advisories issued by the NBRI as weather conditions evolve.

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