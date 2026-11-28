A hip-hop artist with roots in Jaffna has arrived in Colombo to take part in TEDxColombo, marking a notable moment for Sri Lankan music and culture on the global stage.

SVDP, who was born in Jaffna, made the journey to the capital to participate in the prestigious independently organised TED event, bringing with him a creative voice shaped by his northern Sri Lankan origins.

TEDxColombo continues to serve as a platform that brings together innovators, artists, and thought leaders to share ideas with local and international audiences. The inclusion of a Jaffna-born hip-hop performer underscores the event's commitment to showcasing diverse voices from across the island.

SVDP's presence at the event is being seen as a significant moment for the Sri Lankan hip-hop scene, a genre that has been steadily gaining recognition both locally and among Sri Lankan diaspora communities abroad.

Further details regarding SVDP's performance and the broader TEDxColombo programme are expected to be announced in the lead-up to the event.

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