Thirteen years after his passing, the story of Ralph Ignatius Thomas Alles endures as a quiet but powerful reminder that the truest measure of an educator lies not in the institutions they erect, but in the lives they permanently alter.

There is a story, recounted by a former pupil in a tribute published in The Sunday Times in 2013, that speaks to who R.I.T. Alles truly was. A schoolboy had fallen behind on his fees. His father had died of a heart attack, leaving behind four children and a mother so desperate she had sold her sewing machine to put food on the table. When summoned to the principal's office, the boy stood trembling, bracing for punishment. Instead, the principal listened — and when the boy finished explaining his family's circumstances, the man's eyes filled with tears. He personally settled the outstanding fees. That principal was Ralph Ignatius Thomas Alles.

A Life Rooted in Galle, Shaped by Purpose

Born on 3 October 1932 in Galle, Alles was educated at St. Aloysius' College, Galle, and St. Anthony's College, Kandy, before receiving further training at the Cambridge Institute of Education. He went on to teach at Royal College, Colombo, where his dedication stretched well beyond the classroom — encompassing cricket, athletics, cadet training and the welfare of his colleagues.

Then, in 1967, at just 34 years of age, he accepted a challenge that would define the rest of his life.

Building a School from Bare Land

On 10 February 1967, D. S. Senanayake College was formally established on a stretch of overgrown land known locally as 'Koombi Kale'. There were no generations of old boys to draw upon, no inherited traditions, and precious few of the resources associated with a reputable school. What existed was determination — and a principal willing to build something from almost nothing.

Bogoda Premaratne, the former principal of Royal College who had nominated Alles for the position, later recalled that even while laying the foundations of the new school, Alles continued conducting afternoon mathematics lessons for his Royal College students and preparing cadets for camp. Those very students, in return, helped him clear the jungle on which their teacher was constructing a new institution.

In his autobiography, My Life, Alles described those earliest days simply and memorably — meals prepared beneath a tree, served on plantain leaves. From such beginnings, one of Sri Lanka's most respected state schools would eventually rise.

'Putha' — A Word That Meant Everything

For generations of D. S. Senanayake College students, there was one word that carried a weight no school regulation ever could: Putha. It was how their principal addressed them — not as subordinates, but as children placed in his care. Senior and junior students, in turn, called one another Aiya and Malli, fostering a sense of brotherhood that extended long beyond the school gates.

Discipline mattered to Alles, but so did compassion, and he understood instinctively that the two were not in conflict. His relationships with his students rarely ended at the school gate. In a moving tribute written after Alles' death, former pupil Dr Thushara Rodrigo recalled how the principal had attended his graduation, offered his blessings when he chose a life partner, and been present at the birth of his children. The man Dr Rodrigo had first encountered as a five-year-old schoolboy had, in time, become 'Ralph Seeya' to his own children.

Unity as a Lesson, Not Just a Motto

Perhaps among Alles' most enduring contributions was his steadfast commitment to nurturing unity across Sri Lanka's many divides. At D. S. Senanayake College, students from different ethnic, religious and linguistic backgrounds were brought together and encouraged to grow as one. Alles addressed his students in both Sinhala and English, with teachers providing Tamil translations. Leadership positions within the school were awarded on merit, irrespective of community.

In a nation that would suffer decades of ethnic conflict, these were lessons that carried a significance far greater than any examination syllabus. The school's motto, Country Before Self, was not merely a phrase to be recited at assembly — it was a value Alles lived and expected his students to carry into the world.

A Legacy That Outlives Its Author

As Sri Lanka marks the 13th death anniversary of R.I.T. Alles on 28 November 2026, what endures is not simply the school he built on a patch of jungle in Colombo, but the thousands of lives he shaped with patience, tears, and an unwavering belief that every child deserved to belong.

In an age when education is increasingly measured by examination results and institutional rankings, the life of Ralph Ignatius Thomas Alles offers a quietly radical alternative: that the greatest thing a teacher can do is make a frightened child feel seen.