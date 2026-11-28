Sri Lanka's public service has contracted by more than 23,000 employees over the past year, yet the state's wage bill has continued to climb sharply, exposing a deepening contradiction at the heart of the country's public administration.

Workforce Decline, Rising Costs

Official cadre reports from the Department of Management Services reveal that the public service employed 893,797 people as at June 30, 2026, down from 917,137 recorded a year earlier. Over the same period, the approved cadre — the total number of sanctioned posts — actually grew from 1,117,713 to 1,130,764, pushing unfilled vacancies up by 36,391 to reach 236,967. The proportion of approved posts that were filled fell from 82 percent to 79 percent.

Despite the smaller workforce, the cost of running it has not followed suit. Data from the Treasury's Budget Economic and Fiscal Position Report 2027 shows that salaries and wages paid to public servants, including Provincial Council staff, rose by 8.7 percent to Rs. 827 billion during the first eight months of 2026, compared with Rs. 760.7 billion over the same period a year prior. The Treasury attributes this increase to the second phase of the public sector salary revision, which came into effect in January 2026.

Pension expenditure has risen even more steeply, climbing 17.5 percent to Rs. 332.4 billion over the same eight-month window. The Treasury's pension estimates for 2027 are based on a pensioner base of 762,570.

Recruitment Promises vs. Fiscal Reality

The figures sit uneasily alongside recent government announcements on hiring. When presenting Budget 2027, the President informed Parliament that recruitment approval had been granted for 148,940 vacancies. In July, Public Administration Minister Prof. Chandana Abeyratne stated that more than 120,000 individuals would be recruited to the public service within the year.

However, the Treasury's own report strikes a more cautious tone, stating that its salary estimates are premised on the assumption that the number of public sector employees will not increase considerably through new recruitment in 2027. The Treasury bases its broader workforce calculations on approximately 1.3 million public sector employees — a figure considerably higher than the 1,028,861 captured in the cadre report, which covers state-owned enterprises but excludes the uniformed tri-forces.

Junior Staff Bear the Brunt

The staff reductions have been concentrated overwhelmingly in the lower tiers of the service. Employees in the secondary and primary grades — encompassing clerical workers, teachers and minor employees — fell by 26,723, while the senior grade actually expanded by 2,912. This shift means the ratio of frontline employees to senior officers has narrowed from nearly 20 to fewer than 18 within a single year.

Provincial Councils All Record Declines

Every one of Sri Lanka's nine Provincial Councils posted a reduction in staff numbers. The Western Provincial Council recorded the largest absolute loss at 2,989 employees, and also holds the highest number of vacancies at 19,284. The North Central Provincial Council saw the sharpest relative deterioration, with its filled-post ratio dropping from 88 percent to 82 percent.

The Northern Provincial Council remains the most critically understaffed, with 31,509 employees against 41,433 approved posts — leaving nearly one in four positions vacant. Its primary grade stands at only 63 percent capacity. At the other end of the scale, the Southern Provincial Council is the most fully staffed at 94 percent of its approved cadre.

Essential Services Operating Below Strength

Staffing shortfalls extend across several institutions considered vital to public welfare and national security. The Police service had 73,875 uniformed officers against an approved strength of 102,112 — a decline of 856 officers compared with 2025 — even though the Cabinet announced in March that the bulk of 15,839 approved public sector vacancies would be directed towards the defence and public security sectors.

National schools lost 1,208 employees over the period, while the Samurdhi Department saw its workforce fall by 1,448. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority recorded a reduction of 441 staff during a year in which Colombo port grappled with significant congestion.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) — an institution the Treasury's report explicitly commits to strengthening under the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan 2025–2029 — had only 223 employees against an approved cadre of 972, down from 238 the previous year. The commission had filled just four of its 463 approved tertiary-level posts. The Attorney General's Department similarly operated well below capacity, with 218 senior officers against 548 approved positions.

Some Institutions Exceed Their Approved Cadre

While critical bodies remain severely understaffed, the picture is not uniform across the public sector. According to the 2026 cadre report, at least 15 state institutions — excluding the Rural Development Ministry — collectively employ 973 people above their approved cadre limits, highlighting an uneven distribution of public sector resources that complicates efforts to rationalise the overall workforce.