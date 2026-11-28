Russia has agreed to assist Sri Lanka in facilitating the return of ten Sri Lankan fugitives currently believed to be on Russian soil, in a significant development for bilateral law enforcement cooperation between the two nations.

Diplomatic Breakthrough on Fugitive Returns

The agreement marks a notable step forward in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to repatriate individuals who have fled the country to evade legal proceedings. Moscow's willingness to cooperate signals a strengthening of ties between the two governments on matters of criminal justice and extradition.

The move is expected to be welcomed by Sri Lankan authorities, who have long sought international partnerships to track down and bring back those who have sought refuge abroad to escape accountability at home.

Broader Implications for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has been increasingly active in pursuing fugitives who have fled to various countries around the world. Securing cooperation from Russia, a nation not always aligned with Western-led extradition frameworks, represents a meaningful diplomatic achievement for Colombo.

Further details regarding the identities of the ten individuals, the specific legal matters they are connected to, or the timeline for their return have not yet been disclosed by authorities.

Officials are expected to provide additional information as the repatriation process moves forward.

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