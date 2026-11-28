Indian authorities have broken up a large-scale human trafficking and cyber fraud ring operating out of Noida, a city on the outskirts of New Delhi, freeing 164 foreign nationals who were allegedly coerced into conducting online scams against unsuspecting victims around the world.

Victims Lured With False Job Promises

The rescued individuals comprise 92 Indonesian nationals and 72 Malaysians, all of whom were reportedly enticed to travel to India on the basis of lucrative job offers in the information technology sector. Upon their arrival, however, their passports were allegedly seized and they were forced to work at an illegal cyber fraud centre rather than receiving the legitimate employment they had been promised.

According to police, the victims were directed to pose as women in online communications, cultivate relationships with unsuspecting members of the public, and ultimately steer those individuals toward fraudulent investment platforms — a method commonly known as "romance scamming."

Escaped Worker Triggered the Investigation

The operation came to light after one Malaysian worker managed to escape from the facility and contact authorities. That act of courage set off a police investigation that culminated in the raid and the rescue of the trapped foreign nationals.

A Malaysian national was subsequently arrested in connection with the case. During the operation, police seized a substantial cache of equipment, including:

355 mobile phones

168 desktop computers

26 laptops

53 SIM cards

174 passports

Wider Network Under Scrutiny

Indian authorities have confirmed that investigations are continuing as they work to identify additional suspects and determine whether the operation is connected to broader international cybercrime networks. Reports from Indian media indicate that nine further foreign nationals believed to be linked to the trafficking ring remain unaccounted for.

The case has drawn fresh attention to the growing global threat posed by organised trafficking networks that exploit job seekers through fraudulent employment offers, forcing them into cybercrime operations once they are beyond the reach of their home countries.

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