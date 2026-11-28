Exiled Sri Lankan journalist Poddala Jayantha has issued a pointed response to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's court testimony, in which Rajapaksa stated he had no knowledge of the journalist — a claim Jayantha flatly disputes.

In a detailed social media post, Jayantha recounted what he describes as a direct encounter with Rajapaksa during the latter's tenure as Defence Secretary, alleging that he and fellow journalist Sanath Balasooriya were called to the Defence Ministry and subjected to threats over their activism against attacks on members of the press.

A Meeting Jayantha Says He Cannot Forget

According to Jayantha, the meeting was convened in the aftermath of a protest staged in response to the abduction and assault of senior journalist Keith Noyahr. He alleges that Rajapaksa warned both journalists of serious consequences should they continue organising such demonstrations.

Jayantha identified then Lake House Chairman Bandula Padmakumara and Lakshman Hulugalle as also being present during that encounter — a detail made more significant by the fact that Rajapaksa, in his court testimony, acknowledged knowing Padmakumara while denying any knowledge of Jayantha.

He further alleged that when he subsequently attempted to file a police complaint regarding the threats, officers at the Fort Police Station declined to record it.

Abduction, Assault and a Life Changed

Months after that meeting, Jayantha says he was abducted in a white van and brutally assaulted, sustaining severe injuries to his left leg. He spent 28 days receiving hospital treatment and was bedridden for a further six months. He continues to live with a partial disability as a result of those injuries.

Rajapaksa made his testimony in connection with the case concerning the disappearance of human rights activists Lalith and Kugan, in which the court heard his account regarding various individuals and events tied to that period.

"I Have Not Forgotten My Torturers"

"My torturers may have forgotten me, but I have not forgotten my torturers," Jayantha wrote in his post, delivering what many observers are reading as a direct and defiant message to those he holds responsible for his ordeal.

Jayantha has been living in exile since the attack and has long been a vocal critic of the culture of impunity surrounding violence against journalists in Sri Lanka. His response has reignited public discussion about accountability for press freedom abuses during that era.

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