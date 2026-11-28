Sri Lankan consumers can expect some relief this December, as the All Ceylon Poultry Farmers' Association has stated that chicken meat prices are unlikely to rise significantly during the upcoming festive season. According to IBC Tamil, the association confirmed that sufficient stocks are in place to meet the anticipated surge in demand.

Ajith Gunasekara, the President of the All Ceylon Poultry Farmers' Association, noted that chicken prices have actually eased recently due to a surplus in the market. He added that current production levels are not only adequate to meet domestic demand but that the industry also has the capacity to supply additional quantities as needed.

Festive Demand Will Be Met

While demand for chicken is expected to climb in December due to the festive season, Gunasekara assured the public that a significant price increase is not anticipated, as adequate stocks of processed chicken are already available to absorb that pressure.

Egg Production Faces Separate Challenges

Despite the relatively stable outlook for chicken meat, Gunasekara highlighted a separate set of challenges affecting egg production. He pointed to a shortage of maize used in animal feed, which has forced producers to substitute rice — a shift that has contributed to a noticeable decline in egg output. The spread of several viral diseases across poultry farms has further compounded the problem.

Eggs are currently retailing at between Rs. 39 and Rs. 40 per unit. Gunasekara cautioned that significantly increasing egg production in the short term would be difficult, and stressed that future price movements would be hard to predict, as they will ultimately be determined by market supply and demand.

He noted that the general factors behind any poultry price increases are reduced production and rising demand — challenges that the industry continues to manage through available reserves and production capacity.