Speaker of Parliament has appointed a special select committee tasked with investigating the July 1983 riots, one of the darkest chapters in Sri Lanka's post-independence history.

A Long-Awaited Parliamentary Inquiry

The formation of the committee marks a significant step toward formally examining the events of July 1983, when communal violence swept across the country, resulting in widespread destruction and loss of life that left deep scars on Sri Lankan society.

The anti-Tamil pogrom, commonly referred to as "Black July," has long been considered a pivotal moment that escalated ethnic tensions and contributed to decades of civil conflict. Despite its profound impact on the nation, a comprehensive parliamentary probe into the events has remained absent for over four decades.

Role of the Select Committee

The special select committee, appointed under the authority of the Speaker, is expected to conduct a structured examination of the circumstances surrounding the riots. Such committees are empowered by Parliament to gather evidence, call witnesses and produce findings that can inform legislative or policy responses.

The move has been welcomed by civil society groups and community representatives who have long called for accountability and official acknowledgement of the violence that unfolded during that period.

Significance for Reconciliation

Sri Lanka continues to navigate the complex path of post-war reconciliation following the end of the civil conflict in 2009. Revisiting the events of 1983 through a formal parliamentary mechanism is seen by many observers as an important gesture toward truth-seeking and national healing.

Further details regarding the composition of the committee, its terms of reference and the timeline for its proceedings are expected to be announced in the coming days.

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