A report presented to Parliament has revealed that Sivanasathurai Chandrakanthan, widely known as Pillayan, is among ten suspects arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with ten separate murders, according to IBC Tamil. The disclosure was made during today's parliamentary session by Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala.

Among the cases linked to Pillayan is the abduction and killing of Professor Subramaniam Raveendranath, former Vice Chancellor of the Eastern University, who was abducted on 15 December 2006 and subsequently murdered and disappeared. Minister Wijepala outlined the progress of the ongoing investigations before Parliament.

Crimes Carried Out Between 2006 and 2010

According to the minister, the crimes were carried out between 2006 and 2010 with the full knowledge and backing of Sivanasathurai Chandrakanthan (Pillayan). Speaking in Parliament, Wijepala stated that the offences were planned and executed under his direct instruction and support.

Following extensive investigations by the CID, ten suspects — including Pillayan — have now been arrested in connection with the murder of Professor Raveendranath and nine other killings.

International Manhunt for Overseas Suspect

The minister also revealed that efforts have been intensified to arrest a suspect identified as Rasik Mohamed Fais, who is alleged to have been operating from abroad and planning and directing the commission of these crimes.

Interpol's assistance has been sought to bring him back to Sri Lanka, Wijepala told Parliament.