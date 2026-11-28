Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry has confirmed the deaths of two Sri Lankan nationals following a road incident in South Korea, according to official sources.

The Ministry acknowledged the fatalities as details of the tragic event emerged, raising concerns about the welfare of Sri Lankan citizens living and working abroad.

Sri Lanka maintains a significant diaspora community in South Korea, with many nationals employed across various industries in the East Asian nation.

The Foreign Ministry is expected to work through its diplomatic channels, including the Sri Lankan Embassy in Seoul, to provide consular assistance and support to the families of the deceased during this difficult time.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the incident and the identities of those involved are yet to be officially released by the Ministry.

Authorities have urged the families of affected individuals to contact the Foreign Ministry or the Sri Lankan Embassy in South Korea for guidance and support.

The government has not yet issued a formal statement outlining any additional steps being taken in response to the incident, though the Foreign Ministry's confirmation signals that official procedures are underway to address the situation.

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