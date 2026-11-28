More than 40 individuals suspected of involvement in organised crime have been identified abroad through Interpol Red Notices, Sri Lankan authorities have revealed, highlighting the growing reach of law enforcement efforts to track down fugitives operating beyond the country's borders.

Red Notices Used to Track Suspects Overseas

Red Notices, issued by Interpol at the request of member countries, serve as international alerts calling on law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest individuals pending extradition or similar legal proceedings. The identification of over 40 organised crime suspects through this mechanism signals a significant step in Sri Lanka's efforts to combat transnational criminal networks.

The suspects, now located in various countries overseas, are believed to be connected to organised criminal activity, though specific details regarding individual charges or nationalities of the suspects were not disclosed in the official communication.

Crackdown on Cross-Border Criminal Networks

The development underscores the increasingly international dimension of organised crime linked to Sri Lanka, with suspects apparently having fled or relocated abroad to evade domestic legal proceedings. Authorities appear to be working in coordination with international partners to ensure that geographic distance does not shield individuals from accountability.

Sri Lanka has in recent years intensified its use of international policing mechanisms to pursue suspects who operate or take refuge outside the country, particularly as organised criminal networks have demonstrated a capacity to maintain operations across multiple jurisdictions.

Further updates on the status of these individuals and any potential extradition proceedings are expected as investigations progress.

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