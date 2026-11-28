A passenger aboard a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus lost his life on Wednesday (28) after a rock tumbled down a mountainside and struck the vehicle as it made its way from Hatton to Colombo.

The incident took place at approximately 2.30 p.m. near the Kalugala Police post in the Ginigathhena area, a stretch of road that winds through Sri Lanka's rugged central hill country.

According to reports, the boulder descended from the mountainside and crashed onto the bus, directly striking a passenger seated inside. The impact left the individual with severe injuries, and emergency responders transported him to the Ginigathhena Regional Hospital. Tragically, the 35-year-old resident of Agarapathana was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Beyond the human toll, the rockfall also caused considerable structural damage to the SLTB bus itself.

Heavy Rains Suspected as Cause

Police investigating the incident believe that the recent spell of heavy rainfall across the region may have destabilised the terrain, causing the rock to break loose and roll onto the road below. Sri Lanka's central highlands are particularly vulnerable to such hazards during periods of intense or prolonged rain.

Authorities are continuing their inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the rockfall.