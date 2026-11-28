A police constable attached to the Kegalle District Crime Investigation Division has died following a motorcycle accident in the early hours of today, 28 November 2026, according to Mawanella Police.

The officer has been identified as Vasantha Kumara Jayawardena, 37, of police registration number 81297, a resident of the Velamboda area in Kandy and a father of three children.

Accident Occurred on Colombo–Kandy Highway

Police said the constable had completed his duty the previous day and was riding his motorcycle from his place of work toward his home in Velamboda when the incident took place. As he travelled through the Pahala Kadugannawa area on the Colombo–Kandy main road, his motorcycle veered off the road and toppled into a roadside canal. The officer fell headfirst and died at the scene.

Emergency Services Respond

Following a call made to the emergency hotline 119, a team of officers from the Mawanella Police and a team from the Kegalle District Crime Scene Investigation Laboratory proceeded to the location and conducted preliminary investigations. The body was subsequently transported to Mawanella Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

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