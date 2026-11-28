Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga has offered a mixed assessment of the current government, applauding its anti-corruption efforts while sharply criticising what she sees as a failure to govern with any broader vision — and accusing it of fostering divisions along class lines.

Speaking as chief guest at the launch of VORTEX Volume V, published under the Equality Initiative of Sri Lanka Law College, Kumaratunga delivered pointed remarks that balanced rare praise with pointed concern about the direction of national leadership.

Praise With a Sting

While describing the government's anti-corruption campaign as "excellent," the former President was unequivocal in her view that it stands as the administration's sole meaningful initiative.

"Even this present government, my complaint is that they didn't have a policy other than the anti-corruption thing, which was excellent. Nothing else."

She went further, alleging that beyond this single drive, the government had resorted to stoking class resentment rather than offering substantive governance.

"Apart from carrying on with perpetuating class hatred against the other class, there is nothing else."

A Call to Youth

Kumaratunga directed much of her address toward the younger generation, urging them to step up and claim their role in shaping Sri Lanka's future rather than waiting for the political establishment to lead the way.

"You must take the leadership. Don't wait for those people who are in Parliament and who are in various parties to take leadership."

She questioned how citizens could be expected to cast their votes for politicians who entered elections without coherent policies to offer the public.

A Nation Falling Short of Its Potential

The former President reflected on what she described as Sri Lanka's persistent failure to fulfil its considerable promise, pointing to natural wealth, a well-educated population, and developed health and education systems — yet a standing among the world's poorer nations.

"We are a country rich in natural resources. A lot of it is still not tapped. We have a very high level of developed human resources because of education systems, health systems, and all that. But we are at the moment one of the poorest countries in the world. Very briefly put, I would say it is definitely because we have not been able to forge one nation."

Concern Over Parliamentary Standards

Kumaratunga also raised questions about the educational credentials of Sri Lanka's legislators, noting that in a previous Parliament, roughly only around 20 Members of Parliament held university degrees, with many having not completed their Advanced Level examinations.

She stressed that the principle of equality must be extended universally — not limited to persons with disabilities — and argued that the country's inability to embrace true equality lay at the heart of its failure to reach its full potential as a nation.

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