A 14-year-old boy is recovering well after undergoing a successful heart transplant at the Colombo National Hospital (CNH) on November 26 — only the third such procedure ever performed in Sri Lanka.

A Race Against Time

The young patient, who had been under care in the hospital's cardiac unit, was suffering from a severely weakened heart and was reportedly at risk of dying within days without a transplant. His condition made the urgency of the operation critical.

The donated heart came from a 19-year-old who had suffered brain death following an accident while receiving treatment at Gampaha Hospital. The donor's family gave their consent to have his heart donated, enabling the life-saving procedure to go ahead.

Weather Disrupts Helicopter Plan — Police Step In

Transporting the donor heart to Colombo proved to be a dramatic challenge in itself. Adverse weather conditions and heavy rainfall in the Gampaha area grounded plans to airlift the organ by helicopter. Authorities quickly pivoted to a road transfer, with police temporarily closing the main route between Gampaha and Colombo and providing a dedicated escort to ensure the heart arrived at CNH without delay.

Seven-Hour Surgery Delivers Positive Outcome

The transplant surgery was led by cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Anil Abeywickrama, heading a specialist medical team. The procedure began at approximately 5.00 p.m. and lasted more than seven hours, concluding around midnight. Following the operation, the recipient was reported to be in good health.

A Milestone in Sri Lankan Medical History

This landmark operation is only the third heart transplant ever carried out in the country. The first such procedure was performed at the Kandy Hospital several years ago. The successful completion of this latest surgery represents a significant achievement for Sri Lanka's medical community and offers renewed hope to patients with severe cardiac conditions across the island.

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