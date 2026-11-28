R Cheran, one of the most significant Tamil literary figures of his generation, has passed away at the age of 65. Born in 1960, the acclaimed Eelam Tamil poet leaves behind a profound and enduring body of work that chronicled the lived experience of Tamil people through decades of conflict in Sri Lanka.

A Poet Shaped by War

Cheran's poetry was inseparable from history. His verses captured the anguish, displacement, resilience and memory of a people caught in the devastating currents of Sri Lanka's civil war. Where others saw statistics and political narratives, Cheran saw human lives — and he wrote about them with unflinching honesty and lyrical depth.

His work was not merely artistic expression; it functioned as a form of collective witness. Through his poems, the experiences of Tamil civilians — their losses, their longing, their survival — were preserved for generations that might otherwise never know what had been endured.

A Voice That Transcended Borders

As a poet writing in Tamil, Cheran reached readers both within Sri Lanka and among the vast Tamil diaspora scattered across the world. His words resonated deeply with communities that had been uprooted by war and carried their identity and grief into foreign lands.

His literary contributions earned him recognition well beyond the island, cementing his place as a towering figure in contemporary Tamil literature and in the broader discourse on war, memory and belonging.

An Irreplaceable Legacy

The passing of R Cheran marks a profound moment of loss for Tamil literature and for all those who believe in the power of poetry to record what official histories often omit. His work stands as a lasting testament to the people he wrote about — those who lived, suffered and endured through one of South Asia's most painful conflicts.

He was born in 1960 and died in 2026.