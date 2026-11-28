A passenger has lost their life after a large rock fell onto a bus in the Ginigathhena area, according to reports received by Newswire.

The fatal incident occurred when the boulder struck the vehicle, causing the death of at least one passenger on board. Details surrounding the full extent of injuries to other passengers or damage to the bus have not yet been confirmed.

Ginigathhena, situated in the central highlands of Sri Lanka, is an area known for its mountainous terrain and winding roads, which can pose significant risks during periods of adverse weather or geological instability.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances of the incident. No further details regarding the identity of the deceased, the cause of the rock fall, or the number of people affected have been officially released at this stage.

This incident serves as a renewed reminder of the dangers posed by falling debris along mountain roads, particularly in hill country regions where such occurrences are not uncommon, especially during the rainy season.

Further updates are expected as investigations continue.