The Sri Lanka Coast Guard has launched a response operation to address an oil spill that occurred at Trincomalee Harbour, authorities confirmed.

Coast Guard units were deployed to the scene to contain the spill and prevent further spread of the oil within the harbour waters. Trincomalee, home to one of the finest natural harbours in Asia, is a strategically vital maritime hub on Sri Lanka's northeastern coast.

Oil spills in harbour environments pose significant risks to marine ecosystems, affecting coral reefs, fish populations and coastal biodiversity. Trincomalee's waters are particularly sensitive given the area's rich marine life and its importance to local fishing communities who depend on the sea for their livelihoods.

The Coast Guard's prompt mobilisation reflects established emergency protocols for maritime pollution incidents at Sri Lankan ports and harbours. Authorities are working to assess the extent of the spill and determine its source as part of the ongoing response effort.

Further details regarding the cause and scale of the incident are expected to be released by authorities as the investigation and containment operation progresses.