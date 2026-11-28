Acclaimed Sri Lankan actress Senali Fonseka has spoken candidly about her deeply personal experience playing the character Dalumali in the film Ekageyi Sokari, directed by the late Jackson Anthony — describing the role as one that revealed an entirely different dimension of her acting. The interview, which follows the film's recent media screening, also touches on her role as a veterinarian in the film Coco, created by Isuru Weerasingha Mudali and Sasika Watudura.

Fonseka, who has long been recognised through rural and village-centric productions, says the character of Dalumali gave audiences and herself a glimpse of range she had not previously displayed on screen. "When I saw myself on screen, I could hardly believe it," she said. "I couldn't comprehend how beautifully this character had been done justice to. Uncle Jackson drew out a completely different performance from me through Dalumali."

A Phone Call from England

The actress recalls that she was in England when Jackson Anthony first reached out to her about the project. According to Fonseka, the legendary filmmaker had already envisioned her in the role of Dalumali, though he had some hesitation given that it was not the lead character and he was uncertain whether she would agree.

"The way he spoke to me, I simply couldn't say no," she said, recounting how Anthony described the role to her: "My child, I'm making a film — my first production. There is a character called Dalumali. I want someone fresh, innocent and beautiful, like a young shoot of a tree. This is not the main character. Would you be willing to join this production?"

Fonseka said her answer was immediate. "I asked him back — if someone like you calls, who would say no? My number one wish was always to be part of a creation by Jackson Anthony. Today I am truly glad I accepted that character."

Watching the Film Without Its Director

Poignantly, Fonseka noted that Jackson Anthony passed away before the film was released, meaning he never witnessed its screening. Watching the completed film weighed heavily on her. "He was a giant in every sense," she said. "It was during the film Siriparakum that I first got to know him, when I was working with Akila Aiya. I always feel the loss of such a beautiful human being deeply."

She described how Anthony had touched her after filming the very first scene of the movie — placing his hand on her head without saying a word. On her last day of filming, he told her: "Let's do great work together in the future, my child." That future, she reflected with sadness, never came to pass.

Growth Through Collaboration

Fonseka also credited her work alongside Akila and Sajith for shaping her as a performer, saying that having experienced professionals clearly explain the strengths and weaknesses of a production during the creative process had been invaluable to her journey. "People like that in the arts world are very few," she said. "He was someone who should have been with us much longer."

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity Ekageyi Sokari has now brought her, Fonseka said the experience — from that phone call in England to seeing herself on the cinema screen years later — felt like the fulfilment of a long-held dream. "My dreams that I saw have truly come true," she said.

Related Video