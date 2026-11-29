Sri Lanka A face a blockbuster showdown against defending champions Pakistan A in the final of the 2026 ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday (29).

The 50-over decider is scheduled to get underway at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium at 3.30 p.m. Sri Lanka time, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest between two of the tournament's most successful nations.

Title Equality on the Line

Pakistan hold the enviable record of three Asia Cup Rising Stars titles, making them the most decorated side in the competition's history. Sri Lanka, however, are not far behind — the island nation claimed back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018 and now have the opportunity to draw level with their rivals by lifting the trophy for a third time.

A Sri Lankan victory today would mark an extraordinary milestone, equalling Pakistan's all-time title tally and firmly establishing the team among the elite of emerging Asian cricket.

How They Got Here

Sri Lanka, captained by Pavan Rathnayake, earned their place in the final in commanding fashion, dismissing India A with a convincing eight-wicket victory in the semi-finals. Pakistan, meanwhile, saw off Bangladesh A by five wickets in the other last-four encounter to set up this eagerly anticipated final.

Key Players to Watch

Sri Lanka's batting lineup is expected to shoulder much of the responsibility, with Sineth Jayawardena and Lasith Croospulle identified as pivotal figures in the side's run-scoring ambitions.

Pakistan, however, arrive at the final boasting considerable firepower, with several players carrying senior international experience. Skipper Abdul Samad and Hasan Nawaz are among those expected to pose a serious challenge to the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Cricket fans across the island will be watching closely as the young Lions look to bring home another piece of silverware and etch their names into the history of Asian emerging cricket.

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