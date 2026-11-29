A significant financial loss has been incurred at the Polonnaruwa–Hingurakgoda Cooperative Fuel Station after petrol was mistakenly discharged into an underground storage tank designated for diesel, according to IBC Tamil. The incident has prompted an immediate response from Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) officials.

Officials from the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation visited the fuel station on the 28th to launch a formal investigation into the matter. They have decided to transfer the misdirected petrol back into the same fuel bowser it arrived in and transport it to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation for testing and further examination.

Over 1,000 Litres of Petrol Discharged Into Wrong Tank

The former chairman of the Hingurakgoda Cooperative Society has stated that more than 1,000 litres of petrol were pumped into the underground diesel storage tank, resulting in a substantial financial loss. He also noted that the administrative operations of the fuel station are currently being handled by a panel of officials affiliated with the National People's Power (NPP).

The former chairman has alleged that the significant loss was a direct result of the inefficiency and failure of those officials to carry out their duties in a proper manner.

NPP Member Serving as Station Manager

It has further been reported that a National People's Power member representing the Hingurakgoda Pradeshiya Sabha is currently serving as the manager of the cooperative fuel station. The station itself operates under the administration of the National People's Power government.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and to determine the extent of the financial damage caused.