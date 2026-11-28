Fourteen people have been found dead aboard a migrant vessel off the coast of Spain's Canary Islands, according to reports, in the latest tragedy to strike one of the world's most dangerous migration routes.

The discovery highlights the continued peril faced by migrants attempting the Atlantic crossing to reach European shores, a journey that has claimed thousands of lives in recent years.

The Canary Islands, an archipelago situated off the northwest coast of Africa, has become a major entry point for migrants departing primarily from West African nations. The route, often referred to by aid organisations as one of the deadliest in the world, sees desperate individuals boarding overcrowded and unseaworthy vessels in hopes of reaching European territory.

A Route With a Deadly Toll

The Atlantic passage to the Canary Islands has seen a significant surge in crossings in recent years, with humanitarian organisations repeatedly warning of the mounting death toll. Many boats carry far more passengers than they can safely hold, and vessels frequently run out of food, water and fuel before reaching their destination.

Spanish maritime and rescue authorities have been engaged in ongoing operations in the region to intercept boats in distress, though the sheer volume of crossings has placed enormous strain on emergency response capacity.

The full circumstances surrounding the deaths on this latest vessel, including the nationalities of those on board and the number of survivors, were not immediately confirmed in available reports.

The incident is expected to draw renewed attention to calls for stronger international cooperation to address the root causes of irregular migration and to improve search and rescue operations along the Atlantic corridor.

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