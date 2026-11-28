Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala has informed Parliament that a number of individuals have been arrested in Mannar and Mullaitivu following the display of photographs of slain LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran during recent remembrance events held in the North.

The Minister stated that police had maintained close surveillance over commemorations conducted across the Northern Province during the past week, and that legal action had been taken against those found to be in breach of gazette regulations governing such events.

Wijepala further noted that police had reported matters to court in connection with the display of images of former LTTE member Thileepan.

Government Draws a Clear Line

While affirming that the Government respects the right of citizens to mourn and remember deceased relatives — whether from the North, East or South of the country — the Minister was unequivocal that activities promoting the banned Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He stressed that this distinction was central to the Government's approach to managing remembrance events in former conflict zones.

Concern Over Misleading Social Media Content

Minister Wijepala also raised concern about what he described as a deliberate effort to mislead the public, alleging that old photographs and footage from overseas commemorations were being circulated on social media and falsely presented as recent events taking place within Sri Lanka.

He urged the public to exercise caution when sharing or interpreting content related to these events online.

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