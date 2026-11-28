An explosion in Afghanistan has claimed the lives of at least ten students and left more than a hundred others injured, according to an official statement.

The blast, which targeted an area where students were present, marks yet another tragic episode of violence in a country that has endured decades of conflict and instability. Officials confirmed the death toll and injury figures, though further details regarding the precise location and circumstances of the attack were limited at the time of reporting.

The incident has drawn renewed attention to the persistent security challenges facing Afghanistan, where civilians — and increasingly, young students — continue to bear the heaviest burden of ongoing unrest.

Authorities have not yet released additional information regarding those responsible for the explosion. The number of casualties may change as rescue and medical operations continue in the aftermath of the blast.

The international community has repeatedly condemned attacks on educational institutions and civilian gatherings in Afghanistan, calling for the protection of civilians, particularly children and young people seeking access to education.

Further updates are expected as local officials and emergency responders continue to assess the full scale of the incident.

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