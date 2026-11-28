Sri Lanka's prison system is operating at more than double its intended capacity, with over 36,200 inmates currently held in facilities designed to accommodate fewer than 16,000 people, according to informed sources cited in reports. The official recognised capacity of prisons across the island stands at 15,959, meaning the current inmate population exceeds that figure by more than 20,000.

The severe overcrowding has given rise to a range of serious problems within the prison system. Officials working in correctional facilities have reported a sharp rise in the spread of communicable diseases, including skin conditions, among the prison population.

Minister Points to Progress in Reducing Numbers

Prisons and National Integration Minister Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara acknowledged the gravity of the situation but noted that conditions have improved compared to the previous year, when the total inmate population across the country stood at approximately 43,000. He said measures taken by his ministry have brought that number down to its current level.

One key intervention has been the expediting of analyst reports, which the minister said has enabled approximately 5,000 inmates to secure their release in recent times. As part of this effort, officers attached to the relevant department are now working until 10.00 p.m. to process reports more quickly, he added.

Systemic Pressures Remain

Despite the reduction from last year's peak, prison authorities warn that the existing level of congestion continues to place enormous strain on facilities and the people within them. The prevalence of transmissible diseases in many prisons underscores the urgent need for further action to bring inmate numbers in line with safe and manageable levels.

Calls are growing for sustained structural reforms to address not only the immediate overcrowding but also the underlying issues — including delays in the justice system — that contribute to large numbers of remand prisoners remaining in custody for extended periods.

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