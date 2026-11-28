Sri Lanka has announced a ban on Ordinary Level tuition classes and the distribution of guess papers with effect from December 2, as authorities move to ensure the integrity of the upcoming O/L examinations.

Measures to Safeguard Exam Integrity

The prohibition covers both private tuition sessions and the circulation of guess papers, which have long been a contentious issue in the lead-up to major national examinations. Officials have determined that such activities pose a risk to the fairness and credibility of the O/L assessment process.

The ban is set to take effect on December 2, coinciding with the period immediately preceding the examinations, when demand for last-minute tuition and speculative question papers typically peaks among students across the island.

A Step Towards Fair Examination Conditions

Guess papers, widely used by students as study aids, have frequently raised concerns among education authorities about their potential to compromise the examination process. By restricting access to these materials alongside tuition classes during the critical pre-exam window, the government aims to level the playing field for all candidates sitting the O/L examination.

Parents, students, and tuition providers are expected to comply with the directive as the country prepares for one of its most significant annual academic milestones.

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