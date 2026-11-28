Vast crowds gathered at thuyilum illam across Kilinochchi district on Friday to mark Maaveerar Naal, with the cemeteries at Kanagapuram and Mulankavil filling with candlelight and mourners as families paid tribute to those who died fighting for Tamil Eelam.

What is Maaveerar Naal?

Maaveerar — literally meaning "great heroes" — is the term used by Eelam Tamils to refer to fighters who died in the struggle for Tamil Eelam. The annual commemoration falls on 27 November each year. Thuyilum illam, translated as "resting home," are the cemeteries where LTTE fighters were buried, nearly all of which were demolished by the Sri Lankan military following the end of the war in 2009.

Kanagapuram: Flames and Flowers Fill the District's Largest Cemetery

At the Kanagapuram thuyilum illam, the largest in the district, the remembrance bell was sounded and the flame of sacrifice lit at 6.05pm. Relatives of the fallen then came forward in large numbers to light flames at the resting places of their loved ones and scatter flowers among the graves. As darkness fell, the cemetery filled with light and the quiet grief of families gathered around garlanded portraits of fallen fighters.

Catholic and Hindu clergy stood together before the assembled crowds. Elderly men and women, individuals on crutches, and families pushing wheelchairs were among those who made their way to the grounds. The name Maaveerar Naal was picked out in flame above the cemetery, visible across the darkened site as thousands held lights into the late evening. A board bearing the names of the fallen drew mourners searching for the names of those they had lost.

Mulankavil: A Cemetery Reclaimed from Rubble

In the Poonakary division of Kilinochchi, large crowds gathered at the Mulankavil thuyilum illam. Like Kanagapuram, the Mulankavil cemetery was razed by the Sri Lankan military after 2009. Residents cleared the destroyed site in 2017 to allow the fallen to be remembered there once more.

Ahead of this year's commemoration, the entrance and grounds were decorated with red and yellow flags. In the days before Friday's ceremony, families of fallen fighters were honoured at the site. On the day itself, people arrived from Poonakary and across Kilinochchi, with the main flame lit and flowers laid at the graves, according to IBC Tamil.

Police Seize Arch, Then Return It After Talks

The commemorations took place against a backdrop of tension after Sri Lankan police moved to halt the erection of a Maaveerar Naal arch at Depot junction in Kilinochchi town on Sunday night. Officers claimed that images on the arch's banner were unlawful and arrested eight individuals who were putting it up, taking the arch away with them.

All eight were released the following day. Following talks, the arch was handed back to organisers, with police instructing them not to display weapons or banned symbols and to conduct remembrances peacefully and with dignity. The arch was reinstated at the junction early on Wednesday morning.

Tamil MP S Sritharan responded to the incident on Facebook, writing that the arch was "not just a memorial arch" but a record of the sacrifice of those who gave their lives for the land, and that their memory could not be erased by obstacles.

Commemorations Held Across the North-East

Friday's gatherings in Kilinochchi were part of a broader wave of Maaveerar Naal commemorations held across the Tamil homeland, following days during which red and yellow flags went up across the North-East. Crowds also gathered at LTTE cemeteries in Mannar, in Vavuniya, and in Batticaloa, where the main flame at Thandiyadi was lit by the mother of three fallen fighters.

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