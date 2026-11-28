Public sector trade unions have stood their ground, declaring that the strike planned for Monday, 30th December, will proceed as scheduled — brushing aside appeals from the Government to call it off.

Unions spanning a broad cross-section of the public service, including education, health, administration and development sectors, say they remain resolute in their demands. Chief among these are the payment of a Rs. 25,000 interim allowance and the correction of longstanding salary anomalies affecting public servants.

Teachers and Principals Set to Report Sick

Teachers' and principals' trade unions have confirmed that their members intend to report sick on Monday, a move that could significantly disrupt school examination activities across the country. Parents and students have been urged to take note of the potential impact on academic schedules.

Union representatives further cautioned that if the Government continues to ignore their grievances, more intensive industrial action could follow in the days ahead.

Protest Near Parliament Planned for December 1

Looking beyond Monday's strike, several unions are also mobilising for a demonstration at Polduwa Junction, near Parliament, scheduled for 9 a.m. on December 1. The protest is intended to press for amendments to the national Budget, signalling that union pressure on the Government is unlikely to ease in the near term.

Government Urges Restraint

Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Anil Jayantha appealed to the unions to exercise restraint, arguing that the country is still navigating its way out of a crippling economic crisis. He called on unions to avoid placing what he described as unreasonable demands on the state at such a sensitive juncture.

However, union leaders appear unmoved by the appeal, and Monday's industrial action looks set to go ahead unless a last-minute resolution is reached between the two sides.

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