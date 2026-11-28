The United Nations Human Rights Office in Geneva has issued a report recommending that Sri Lanka acknowledge and publicly apologise for attacks on humanitarian and medical facilities and personnel carried out during and after the country's armed conflict, according to Lankadeepa. Legal academic Professor Prathibha Mahanama Hewa has warned that Sri Lanka must prepare a formal response, as the report could be placed before the 64th session of the UN Human Rights Council scheduled for February 2027.

The report, released on 26 November 2026, calls on the Sri Lankan government to admit state security forces' involvement in attacks on humanitarian and medical workers and operations during the war period and to issue a public apology. Professor Mahanama Hewa stressed that this amounts to Sri Lanka being handed a recommendation to accept criminal responsibility — without any evidentiary hearing having taken place.

Specific Incidents Cited in the Report

The UN Human Rights Office report targets several specific alleged incidents, particularly those from the 2005–2006 period and beyond. Among the cases highlighted are:

The alleged disappearance of staff members of the TRO (Tamil Rehabilitation Organisation).

The alleged killing of 17 workers of the ACF (Action Contre la Faim / Action Aid) organisation in Muttur in October 2006.

The alleged destruction of the Puthukudiyirippu hospital in a shelling attack in 2009.

Report Issued Without Consulting Sri Lanka, Expert Says

Professor Mahanama Hewa strongly criticised the manner in which the report was produced, stating that the UN Human Rights Office had acted unilaterally without seeking Sri Lanka's views beforehand. He argued that the standard procedure requires that Sri Lanka be given the opportunity to respond before any such report is finalised — a process he described as a fundamental principle of natural justice.

"No one can issue a unilateral report like this. The correct procedure is to present the findings to Sri Lanka first and incorporate Sri Lanka's response before the report is prepared. That is the principle of natural justice. That principle has not been followed here."

Sri Lanka Must Be Ready to Respond, Expert Urges

Professor Mahanama Hewa said Sri Lanka should reject the recommendation, noting that no independent commission has been appointed to examine the evidence and that Sri Lanka has not been given a fair opportunity to present its position. He added that Sri Lanka is currently advancing its own accountability process and that decisions such as signing the Rome Statute rest solely with Sri Lanka as a sovereign UN member state.

He also clarified that neither the UN Human Rights Office nor the Human Rights Council has the authority to impose sanctions on Sri Lanka — that power lies elsewhere within the UN system. Nevertheless, he urged the government to begin preparing immediately to present Sri Lanka's record and future commitments before the Human Rights Council, warning that the matter could come to a head at the February 2027 session.

"The situation is like being caught off guard," he said. "This can come before the Council very soon. That is why we need to be ready."