The Road Development Authority (RDA) has announced that the Port Access Expressway will be restricted to authorised vehicles beginning December 1, marking a significant step in regulating traffic along the key route.

According to the RDA, only vehicles holding valid permits to access the port will be granted entry to the expressway from that date. The move is intended to ensure the road serves its designated purpose, streamlining movement for port-related traffic while limiting general public access.

The Port Access Expressway plays a critical role in connecting the country's port operations to the wider road network, and authorities appear to be tightening controls to maintain efficiency along the corridor.

The RDA has not yet provided details on the permit application process or any exemptions that may apply, but the December 1 deadline signals that enforcement measures are imminent.

Motorists are advised to confirm whether they require a permit before attempting to use the expressway once the new regulations come into effect.