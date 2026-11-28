Sri Lanka's Court of Appeal has upheld the conviction of a Hindu priest found guilty of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl who had been staying at the Menik Farm refugee camp in Vavuniya, sentencing him to 13 years in prison. The appellate bench reduced the original sentence handed down by the Vavuniya High Court, which had ordered 17 years of rigorous imprisonment, a fine of Rs. 5,000, and compensation of Rs. 300,000 to the victim.

The case centres on an incident that took place on or around 11 November 2011, when the teenage girl — a displaced student living at Menik Farm — travelled to the Udayarkattu area in Mullaitivu to stay with the accused, Nithiyanandan Mohanraj, a relative who was a Hindu priest, in order to continue her studies. It was there, inside his home, that she was subjected to the abuse, according to the case details.

Victim Fled, Abandoned Studies

Following the assault, the student fled the residence and abandoned her Advanced Level examinations before returning to the refugee camp. It was only approximately six months later, when she was found to be pregnant, that she disclosed during a police inquiry that the priest had abused her. DNA testing subsequently confirmed that the accused was the father of the child.

Defence of Consent Rejected

A central argument raised by the defence was that the encounter had been consensual. The Court of Appeal bench, comprising Justices Amal Ranaraj and Dr. Sumudu Premachandra, firmly rejected this claim. Justice Premachandra, who delivered the judgment with the concurrence of Justice Ranaraj, offered a detailed legal interpretation of consent in the context of sexual offences.

Remaining silent or submitting out of fear or shock cannot be regarded as consent. It is clear that the victim was left without recourse, surrounded by fear arising from the accused's religious authority, his threats, and the trauma of the post-war environment.

The court also dismissed the defence's argument that the victim had delayed filing a complaint, noting that it is entirely normal for survivors to delay reporting due to fear of social stigma or threats to their safety. The judges further observed that where a victim's testimony is credible, corroborating evidence is not always required — though in this instance the DNA report provided clear confirmation.

Victim's Conduct Itself Cited as Evidence

The judgment also pointed to the victim's behaviour in the immediate aftermath of the incident as compelling proof against the defence's position. The fact that she fled the home and gave up her Advanced Level examinations was described by the court as strong evidence that directly contradicted any claim that the encounter had been consensual.

With the conviction upheld, the Court of Appeal sentenced Nithiyanandan Mohanraj to 13 years in prison.

Related Video