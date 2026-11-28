A horrifying case of domestic violence has emerged from Iran, where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her husband just 20 days after giving birth, according to IBC Tamil. The incident has drawn sharp condemnation from Iranian human rights organisations, who say it lays bare the deadly consequences of the country's forced marriage practices.

The victim has been identified as Sogand Moshtareki, a teenager from Kerman Province. The incident reportedly took place on the 6th of this month. Sogand had been forced into marriage at the age of 13.

According to the report, Sogand was attacked by her husband after she asked for permission to visit her family following childbirth. The request, sources indicate, enraged her husband, who then allegedly beat her to death.

Sogand's ordeal had begun even before the birth of her child. While being taken to hospital to give birth, she was involved in a car accident — yet she survived the crash and safely delivered her baby.

Further details to emerge from the case paint a deeply troubling picture of the control exercised over the young girl. Her husband is said to have isolated her from her family and reportedly locked her inside the home whenever he left.

Iranian human rights groups say the case is a stark illustration of the grave dangers posed by forced child marriage, and are calling for urgent action to address the legal frameworks that allow such marriages to take place.

Iranian human rights organisations say this incident clearly demonstrates the deadly consequences of forced marriage practices in Iran.

The case has provoked widespread outrage, with advocates renewing calls for stronger protections for girls and women across the country.

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