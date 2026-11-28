At least 30 people have been killed across two separate air strikes carried out by Myanmar's military forces over the weekend, with witnesses and rescue officials reporting scenes of devastation at a wedding venue and a busy market.

Wedding Celebration Turns to Tragedy

The deadliest of the weekend attacks struck a wedding venue in the Moe Bye district of northeastern Myanmar on Saturday, claiming the lives of 21 people, including five children, according to a local aid group. More than 40 others were wounded in the strike.

The leader of the Nway Oo Yaung Chi Foundation, an organisation that assists displaced people living in camps in the region, described the horror that followed the initial blast. Speaking on condition of anonymity, he revealed that a second bomb was dropped after rescuers had already arrived at the scene to assist the wounded — a detail that drew sharp condemnation. Unverified videos circulating online showed bloodied victims being carried away for medical treatment.

While the military controls Moe Bye town itself, opposition forces operate throughout the surrounding area along the borders of Shan and Karenni states — a region that is also home to large numbers of internally displaced people.

Market Strike in Rakhine State

In a separate attack on Saturday, a market in Mrauk-U in western Rakhine state was struck from the air. Nine people are reported to have died in that incident, according to Hla Maung Oo, the head of a local funeral organisation. Witnesses recounted the attack to the AFP news agency, and video footage from the scene showed people moving through the rubble while mourners gathered over the bodies of the dead.

Earlier Attack in Central Myanmar

The weekend strikes follow another reported attack on Thursday in central Myanmar. The self-declared National Unity Government (NUG), the shadow administration operating in exile, stated that 29 people were killed in that incident — bringing the total death toll across the three attacks to nearly 60.

A Civil War With a Mounting Death Toll

These latest strikes are among the most recent mass-casualty events in a brutal civil war that has engulfed Myanmar since the military coup of February 2021, which ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. According to conflict monitoring group ACLED, more than 100,000 people have been killed across all sides of the conflict since it began.

The attacks also come just days after the International Court of Justice issued a landmark ruling on 19 November, finding that Myanmar committed genocide against its predominantly Muslim Rohingya minority during a 2017 military crackdown in Rakhine state. The court found that Myanmar's forces had systematically killed, raped, and destroyed the property of Rohingya civilians during that campaign.

Al Jazeera, which reported on the strikes, stated it had reached out to the Myanmar military for comment but had not received a response at the time of reporting.

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