A 43-year-old Sri Lankan man has been arrested in Italy in connection with drug trafficking allegations, according to IBC Tamil. The arrest took place during a joint cordon operation carried out by police and the Carabinieri security unit in the city of Verona.

During the operation, authorities seized a quantity of substances including 30.79 grams of hashish, 9.10 grams of heroin, and 0.93 grams of cocaine. Officers also recovered 5,280 euros in cash along with equipment used for weighing and packaging narcotics.

Suspect Placed Under Initial House Arrest

Following the raid, the suspect was taken to a police station for legal processing and was initially placed under house arrest. He was subsequently produced before the Verona court last Thursday, where a judge issued a series of restrictive conditions.

Under the court's orders, the suspect is required to:

Report regularly in person to the police station

Remain within the boundaries of Verona city

Observe a strict nighttime curfew prohibiting him from going out after dark

Case Adjourned to January

The defence sought additional time to prepare its case, and the court has agreed to adjourn proceedings. The hearing has been postponed until January, with the matter expected to be taken up for further examination at that stage.