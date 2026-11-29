Sri Lankan Arrested in Italy on Drug Charges Faces Strict Court Conditions After Verona Bust
A 43-year-old Sri Lankan man has been arrested in Italy in connection with drug trafficking allegations, according to IBC Tamil. The arrest took place during a joint cordon operation carried out by police and the Carabinieri security unit in the city of Verona.
During the operation, authorities seized a quantity of substances including 30.79 grams of hashish, 9.10 grams of heroin, and 0.93 grams of cocaine. Officers also recovered 5,280 euros in cash along with equipment used for weighing and packaging narcotics.
Suspect Placed Under Initial House Arrest
Following the raid, the suspect was taken to a police station for legal processing and was initially placed under house arrest. He was subsequently produced before the Verona court last Thursday, where a judge issued a series of restrictive conditions.
Under the court's orders, the suspect is required to:
- Report regularly in person to the police station
- Remain within the boundaries of Verona city
- Observe a strict nighttime curfew prohibiting him from going out after dark
Case Adjourned to January
The defence sought additional time to prepare its case, and the court has agreed to adjourn proceedings. The hearing has been postponed until January, with the matter expected to be taken up for further examination at that stage.
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