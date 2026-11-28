Sri Lanka has come under the watchful eye of two of the world's most prominent cybersecurity authorities — the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Russia — as concerns over the island nation's growing exposure to cybercrime continue to mount.

The attention from both Washington and Moscow signals a significant shift in how the international community is viewing Sri Lanka's digital landscape, with the country increasingly appearing on the radar of global cybercrime monitoring bodies.

A Growing Digital Threat

Cybercrime has been steadily rising as a concern across South Asia, and Sri Lanka is no exception. The dual focus from the FBI and Russian authorities underscores the cross-border nature of modern cyber threats, which rarely respect national boundaries and frequently implicate multiple jurisdictions simultaneously.

The spotlight being turned on Sri Lanka suggests that the country may be featuring either as a target of cybercriminal activity, a transit point for such operations, or both — patterns that have become increasingly common among developing digital economies in the region.

Implications for Sri Lanka

For a nation that has been actively working to strengthen its digital infrastructure and expand e-governance capabilities, the international attention presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Cybersecurity experts have long warned that rapid digital adoption without corresponding investment in security frameworks leaves countries vulnerable to exploitation.

Sri Lanka's law enforcement and regulatory bodies may now face increased pressure to demonstrate stronger cybercrime prevention and response mechanisms, particularly as international partners raise their level of concern.

The development is expected to prompt closer dialogue between Sri Lankan authorities and their international counterparts as the country seeks to address the vulnerabilities that have drawn this high-level scrutiny.

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