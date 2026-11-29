A staggering backlog of approximately 11,000 patients is waiting to undergo open-heart surgery at the Colombo National Hospital, Sri Lanka People's Front (SLPP) Parliamentarian D.V. Chanaka has revealed. According to the report, a further 5,220 patients are queued for angiogram examinations, painting a deeply concerning picture of the country's cardiac healthcare capacity.

MP Chanaka, speaking on the state of cardiac services in the country, also highlighted that health authorities estimate around 20,000 lives are lost annually due to heart disease in Sri Lanka.

Hospitals Lacking Essential Equipment

The parliamentarian said that many of the medical instruments required to perform open-heart surgeries are simply not available in hospitals. As a result, patients are being handed a list of items they must procure themselves — a list valued at approximately Rs. 70,000 — placing an additional financial burden on already vulnerable individuals.

MP Chanaka further alleged that although funds have been allocated to construct a dedicated cardiac hospital, no meaningful progress has been made on the project.

Cancer Burden Also Highlighted

Health authorities have also noted that Sri Lanka is home to approximately 173,000 cancer patients, with around 6,000 of them losing their lives each year.

Deputy Minister Responds

Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Hansaka Wijemuни stated that he is currently obtaining a full report regarding the number of patients awaiting open-heart surgery, suggesting the government is aware of the gravity of the situation.

The disclosures have drawn attention to the mounting pressure on Sri Lanka's public health infrastructure, particularly in specialist care, and are likely to intensify calls for urgent investment in cardiac health services.