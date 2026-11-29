Limini Rajapaksa, wife of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa, is said to be actively engaged in efforts to protect her husband's political standing, according to political circles in southern Sri Lanka. The information was reported by IBC Tamil, citing a source close to the Rajapaksa family who spoke during discussions among a group of SLPP politicians.

The conversations reportedly centred on who the party should field as its candidate for the 2029 presidential election. During those discussions, at least one party member proposed that Namal Rajapaksa himself be put forward as the candidate.

Limini's Name Floated as an Alternative

Should Namal Rajapaksa prove unable to contest, the possibility of fielding Limini Rajapaksa in his place was also raised during the same discussions, according to the source. The report notes that Limini has increasingly become a prominent figure on social media, with some commentators drawing comparisons between her and former Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike.

However, the source close to the Rajapaksa family was clear on one point: Limini Rajapaksa herself has no desire to enter politics at this time.

Family Devotion Takes Priority

The source described Limini as deeply committed to her family rather than to any political ambition. She has been participating in satyagraha protests in support of Namal, and has also been making religious visits to Anuradhapura. Additionally, she is said to meet with Mahinda Rajapaksa and Shiranthi Rajapaksa on a daily basis and spends considerable time with her children.

The source emphasised that Limini Rajapaksa is currently focused entirely on her family and that political aspirations do not feature in her thinking at present.