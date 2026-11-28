Agriculture Minister Lalkantha has drawn sharp public criticism after declaring that at least one-third of the country's currently cultivated paddy fields must cease rice cultivation — a statement made at the launch of the "Super Paddy Field" national programme in Polonnaruwa on Sunday, 29 November 2026, according to reports circulating in Sri Lankan media.

The announcement has stunned economists and consumers alike, coming at a time when ordinary Sri Lankans are already struggling to afford rice at market prices. The minister's remarks effectively invert a basic principle of food economics: that a surplus in a nation's staple crop should benefit consumers through lower prices, generate foreign exchange through exports, or support value-added food production.

A Surplus That Does Not Reach the Consumer

Sri Lanka's paddy production figures tell a striking story. According to data from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the Department of Census and Statistics, the country produced approximately 4.51 million metric tonnes of paddy in 2023, rising to 4.70 million metric tonnes in 2024. The 2024/2025 Maha season alone was expected to yield around 2.62 million metric tonnes, with annual production consistently ranging between 4.7 and 5 million metric tonnes.

Yet despite this substantial harvest, consumers are still breaking their backs to afford rice at the shop. The minister himself offered an explanation that critics say exposes the real problem.

"If the stocks held by the Paddy Marketing Board are released to the market, paddy prices will fall further, rice prices will fall — and rice prices cannot be allowed to drop too much," Minister Lalkantha was quoted as saying.

The Paddy Marketing Board's Glaring Limitation

The state's capacity to intervene in the paddy market through the Paddy Marketing Board remains woefully inadequate relative to the scale of the harvest. During the 2024 Yala season, the government allocated only around Rs. 500 million for paddy purchases by the Board — a fraction of what would be needed to make a meaningful dent in market supplies.

Even with larger allocations cited in previous seasons, recent 2026 data indicates that the Paddy Marketing Board has been able to purchase fewer than 65,000 metric tonnes of paddy in total — representing less than 1.5 percent of the country's annual paddy production of approximately 4.7 million metric tonnes. The state mechanism designed to stabilise prices and support farmers is, by any measure, operating at the margins of the market.

Who Benefits from Keeping Prices High?

The minister's reasoning — that rice prices "cannot be allowed to drop too much" — has raised a pointed question among observers: whose interests does this position actually serve? It is not the consumer, who continues to pay elevated prices for the country's most basic food. Whether it serves the paddy farmer or, more pointedly, the rice mill owners is a question that critics say the minister and the government must answer clearly and publicly.

The contradiction at the heart of the policy is stark. Sri Lanka produces millions of metric tonnes of paddy annually, yet the government's own marketing apparatus purchases less than one and a half percent of that harvest. The surplus remains largely in private hands, and the solution being proposed is not to channel it to consumers at affordable prices — but to grow less rice in the first place.

For Sri Lankan families already stretched thin by the cost of living, the minister's formula — that too much rice is a burden on the country while its disappearance is a comfort to the mill — offers cold comfort indeed.

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