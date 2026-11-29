A man who set out to visit a friend in the Kesbewa area of Colombo was allegedly murdered, with his body later discovered buried in a forested area in Polgasowita, according to IBC Tamil. Three suspects have since been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The victim's wife had filed a missing persons complaint at the Peradeniya Police Station on the 24th of this month, stating that her husband had last told her he was going to meet a friend in Kesbewa. That complaint set off an investigation that ultimately led to the grim discovery.

A Meeting That Turned Fatal

Investigators found that the victim had travelled to meet his friend in the Kesbewa area on the morning of the 23rd of this month. According to information that emerged during the inquiry, an argument broke out between the two men. The victim's friend, along with several others, allegedly killed the man and buried his body in a forested area.

The victim was a 30-year-old man from Muruthalaawa, Karuwalagaswatta, in the Kandy district.

Three Arrested, Judicial Inspection Underway

Kesbewa Police arrested three suspects yesterday, 28 November 2026. The individuals taken into custody are aged 20, 36, and 37 respectively.

A judicial inspection of the site where the body is believed to have been buried is scheduled to take place today, 29 November 2026. Further investigations into the incident are continuing.