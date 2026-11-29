Trade unions in Sri Lanka have resorted to an unusual form of industrial action, with workers staging a coordinated "sick leave" campaign as a pressure tactic to push their demands for increased allowances, according to reports.

Feigning Illness as a Protest Strategy

Rather than resorting to conventional strikes or walkouts, the unions have opted for a mass sick-out strategy, where workers collectively call in sick in an organised effort to disrupt normal operations and compel employers or authorities to address their outstanding allowance demands.

The tactic, while unconventional, is designed to apply economic and operational pressure without technically breaching existing labour agreements that may restrict outright strike action.

Allowances at the Heart of the Dispute

The core grievance driving the action centres on allowances that trade union members say have remained inadequate or unresolved despite previous rounds of negotiations. Workers appear to have grown frustrated with the pace of progress, prompting union leadership to escalate their campaign through this form of coordinated absenteeism.

The move highlights the ongoing tensions between workers seeking improved compensation and the bodies responsible for meeting those demands, a recurring challenge within Sri Lanka's labour landscape amid broader economic pressures facing the country.

Pressure Mounts for Resolution

The sick-out campaign is likely to intensify calls for urgent dialogue between union representatives and the relevant authorities or employers. Observers note that such tactics, if sustained, could lead to significant disruptions across the affected sectors.

It remains to be seen whether the pressure will prompt a swift resolution to the allowances dispute or whether the standoff will continue to escalate in the coming days.

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